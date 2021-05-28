Japan's Renesas to raise US$2 billion in new share issue
Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp will issue 167 million new shares to raise 218.5 billion yen (US$1.99 billion), the major supplier of automotive semiconductors said on Friday, aimed in part at helping to fund its acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor.
(Corrects to show planned share issue 196.4 million (not 167 million)
TOKYO: Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp will issue 196.4 million new shares to raise 218.5 billion yen (US$1.99 billion), the major supplier of automotive semiconductors said on Friday, aimed in part at helping to fund its acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor.
(US$1=109.9100 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)