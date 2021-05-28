Japan's Renesas to raise US$2 billion in new share issue

FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen at a company conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017.
(Corrects to show planned share issue 196.4 million (not 167 million)

TOKYO: Japan's Renesas Electronics Corp will issue 196.4 million new shares to raise 218.5 billion yen (US$1.99 billion), the major supplier of automotive semiconductors said on Friday, aimed in part at helping to fund its acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor.

