Japan's second-quarter capex sees biggest decline since 2010 on pandemic blow

TOKYO: Japanese firms cut spending on plant and equipment by the most in a decade in the second quarter, the government said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic delivered a heavy blow to business activity.

The negative reading comes after the government called a state of emergency early in the second quarter in a bid to tackle the health crisis, which also led to sharp falls in corporate profits and sales in the quarter.

Capital spending shed 11.3per cent in April-June year-on-year, the biggest drop since the first quarter of 2010, as the COVID-19 crisis hit investments by the manufacturing as well as service sector, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Tuesday.

The sharp decline followed a 0.1per cent rise in the first three months of the year, which already signalled strains in corporate sentiment resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, capital expenditure lost 6.3per cent quarter-on-quarter in April-June.

The negative data will be used to calculate revised second-quarter gross domestic figures (GDP) due on Sept. 8 of the initial estimate for a 27.8per cent decline.

While analysts expect the economy to fare better in the current quarter after the state of emergency was ended in late May, many forecast any rebound to be modest and a recovery to take years.

Japan is also in the midst of a leadership change after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he will step down due to worsening of a chronic illness, raising uncertainty about the outlook for monetary and fiscal policies.

The government expects the economy will recover to pre-coronavirus levels around the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said last week.

The latest MOF survey showed manufacturers' business spending fell 9.7per cent from a year earlier, following a 5.3per cent drop in the previous quarter.

Corporate recurring profit tumbled 46.6per cent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the second quarter of 2009, due to declining demand for cars and other transportation goods.

Sales dropped 17.7per cent year-on-year in April-June, down for the fourth straight quarter to see the biggest drop since January-March 2009.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)