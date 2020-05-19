Japan's Sharp reports 37 per cent profit drop, gives no forecasts

TOKYO: Japan's Sharp Corp, an Apple Inc supplier, reported a 37 per cent decline in annual operating profit and refrained from releasing an earnings outlook for the current year because of uncertainty over the novel coronavirus impact.

Sharp, which makes sensors, camera modules and screens for Apple's iPhones, said operating profit came in at 52.7 billion yen (US$491 million) for the year ended in March, falling for the second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, flagged the weak annual profit earlier this month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted its supply chains for display panels and other components.

