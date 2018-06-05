Japan's Sharp says to buy Toshiba's PC business

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japan's Sharp Corp said it will acquire Toshiba Corp's personal computer business for US$36 million, highlighting its recovery under the control of Foxconn and marking a return to a business it quit eight years ago.

It will pay 4 billion yen (US$36.47 million) for an 80.1 percent stake, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sharp was once known as a major supplier of high-end TVs and smartphone displays but struggled to compete with Asian rivals and was bought by Taiwan's Foxconn, or Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, two years ago. It exited the PC market in 2010.

