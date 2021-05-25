Japan's Suga says government will stick to pledge on balancing budget

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday the government will stick to a pledge to achieve a primary balance surplus in its fiscal blueprint due next month.

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday the government will stick to a pledge to achieve a primary balance surplus in its fiscal blueprint due next month.

Suga made the remark at the govenment's top economic council, which met on Tuesday to lay out an outline of the fiscal blueprint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)