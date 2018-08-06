Japan's Universal says former chairman Okada arrested in Hong Kong

TOKYO: Japanese gaming group Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday its former chairman Kazuo Okada was arrested in Hong Kong in relation to multiple corruption-related offences.

Okada is currently released on bail, said the company, which makes Japanese-style slot machines and operates a casino in the Philippines.

The Japanese billionaire was ousted from Universal's board last year, with the board accusing him of misappropriating US$20 million in funds.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)