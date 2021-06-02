Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join -Bloomberg

Business

Japan says TPP members agree to start process for Britain to join -Bloomberg

Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that member nations of a Pacific regional trade deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), agreed on Wednesday to allow Britain to begin the process to join, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2RUtZi5.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister and minister in charge of coronavirus response Yasutoshi Nishimura delivers his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House plenary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Britain made its formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in February, according to the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

