Japan service sector sentiment dips in May

TOKYO: Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 38.1 in May, down for a second straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, amid pandemic-related curbs on restaurants and retailers.

The index, which was at 39.1 in April, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)