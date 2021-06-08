Japan service sector sentiment dips in May

Business

Japan service sector sentiment dips in May

Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 38.1 in May, down for a second straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, amid pandemic-related curbs on restaurants and retailers.

FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in the Shinjuku shopping and business district in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in the Shinjuku shopping and business district in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's service sector sentiment index fell to 38.1 in May, down for a second straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, amid pandemic-related curbs on restaurants and retailers.

The index, which was at 39.1 in April, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark