Japan to remove South Korea from favoured export partner 'white list'

TOKYO: Japan's Cabinet on Friday (Aug 2) approved a plan to remove South Korea from a list of countries that enjoy minimum export controls, a move likely to escalate tensions fuelled by a dispute over compensation for wartime forced labourers.

The decision to drop South Korea from the "white list", a step that has been protested fiercely by Seoul, comes a month after Japan tightened curbs on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials needed to make memory chips and display panels.

"The government at a cabinet meeting today approved a revision to the export control law... South Korea, the only Asian nation on the list, will be removed," Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters.

Japan has said the measures are based on national security concerns, citing South Korea's insufficient export controls as well as the erosion of trust after South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese firms compensate wartime forced labourers.

Japan says the issue of compensation was settled by a 1965 treaty that normalised ties between Tokyo and Seoul.

Tokyo's decision comes despite calls from Washington for the two US allies to set aside their differences, and after South Korea warned it would review security cooperation with Japan if the de-listing went ahead.

South Korea is now the first country ever to be dropped from Japan's so-called "white" list of nations granted minimal constraints on exports of products that could be diverted to military use.

It means hundreds of products listed as sensitive will be subject to tighter export controls, though experts said the effect would be more symbolic than economic.

It "will only have a limited impact on the South Korean economy," said Hajime Yoshimoto, senior economist at Nomura Securities, in part because Japanese exporters can obtain special permission to ship to non-white-list countries with simplified procedures.

Many major Japanese exporters already have that special permission, according to the trade ministry.

"I'd like to make it clear that this is not an export embargo," Seko said Friday.

"We believe stripping South Korea of preferential treatment does not affect the global supply chain or have a negative impact on Japanese companies."