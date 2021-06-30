Japan tax revenues likely rose to record high in FY2020/21 - sources

Japan's tax revenues likely exceeded 60 trillion yen (US$540 billion) to a record high in the year that ended in March despite the blow to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, two government sources told Reuters.

The bumper tax revenue could ease concern about the coronavirus-hit to state coffers, possibly fuelling calls for further fiscal stimulus even though massive COVID-19 spending rolled out last year has added to the industrial world's heaviest public debt burden.

The amount was bigger than the government's initial estimate of 55.1 trillion yen and due largely to the boost to corporate profits from solid U.S. and Chinese economic recoveries, the officials said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The other two main components of tax revenue - sales tax and income tax - also topped earlier estimates, helping overall tax receipts exceed the previous record of 60.4 trillion yen seen in the fiscal year that ended March 2019, the sources said.

The October 2019 sales tax hike to 10per cent from 8per cent also helped boost tax revenue on a full-year basis in the last fiscal year, they said.

(US$1 = 110.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)