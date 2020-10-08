Japan telco SoftBank considering its carrier fees seriously - spokesman

Wireless carrier SoftBank Corp is "considering its carrier fees seriously", a spokesman said on Thursday, in response to a report that Japanese carriers would cut prices following pressure from new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Nikkei reported earlier that SoftBank said it is considering cutting fees.

Last week, NTT announced that it would take the country's top telco NTT Docomo private in a deal it said would give the capacity for cuts.

Suga has called on wireless carriers to reduce prices, with the government hoping resultant savings will stimulate consumer spending elsewhere in the economy.

