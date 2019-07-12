Japan tells South Korea officials export curbs are not countermeasures
TOKYO: Japan's industry ministry said on Friday officials briefed their South Korean counterparts on Japanese export restrictions and reiterated that they were not countermeasures in a row over the issue of forced wartime labour.
South Korean officials did not ask that Japan withdraw the export restrictions, a Japanese ministry official told reporters, after a meeting between the two sides that lasted more than five hours.
Japan also told the South Korean officials that South Korea's trade control system was "vulnerable".
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Robert Birsel)