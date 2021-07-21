Japan to propose extending employment subsidy until year-end - Nikkei
TOKYO: Japan's government will propose to extend a special employment subsidy for helping firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic until year-end at a top economic advisory panel meeting on Wednesday, the Nikkei business daily said.
The government will also propose making it easier for small- and mid-size firms to apply for the subsidy, as firms are bracing for an expected minimum wage rise in October, the Nikkei said.
