Japan to propose extending employment subsidy until year-end - Nikkei

TOKYO: Japan's government will propose to extend a special employment subsidy for helping firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic until year-end at a top economic advisory panel meeting on Wednesday, the Nikkei business daily said.

The government will also propose making it easier for small- and mid-size firms to apply for the subsidy, as firms are bracing for an expected minimum wage rise in October, the Nikkei said.

