Japan wage data release delayed on need to scrutinise figures - govt

TOKYO: Japan's labour ministry said it would delay the release of its closely-watched wage data originally scheduled for Tuesday, citing the need to "scrutinise" some figures.

The ministry said it cannot tell when the data will be released, without elaborating further. It had planned to release revised data on wage earners' total cash earnings for March and its fiscal 2020 figures on Tuesday.

"We want to publish the data as early as possible once the revised data for March is fixed," a ministry official told Reuters.

Revelations in 2018 that labour ministry officials used faulty polling methods cast doubt on the accuracy of the ministry's wage data from 2004 to 2017.

The latest delay has got nothing to do with the faulty polling methods, the official said.

To view the full data tables, see the ministry's website:

http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)