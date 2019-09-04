Japanese automakers' sales fall in South Korea amid consumer boycott

SEOUL: Japanese automakers posted sharper sales falls in South Korea in August, industry data showed on Wednesday (Sep 4), hit by a consumer boycott of Japanese vehicles amid a worsening diplomatic row between the countries.

Toyota Motor Corp and other Japanese carmakers saw South Korean sales tumble 57 per cent to 1,398 vehicles in August from a year earlier, steeper than the 17 per cent fall in July.

Japan's decision in July to tighten controls on exports of materials that South Korea uses to make semiconductors and display screens has prompted a consumer backlash in Korea, with consumers boycotting Japanese products such as beer, clothes, vehicles and tours to the neighbouring country.

Relations between the two US allies had already soured over South Korean demands for Japanese compensation for South Korean forced labourers during World War Two.

Toyota's South Korean sales fell 59 per cent to 542 in August from a year earlier, while Honda Motor's sales tumbled 81 per cent to 138.

Toyota's Lexus was the top-selling Japanese brand in South Korea, with sales reaching 603 vehicles in August, up 7.7 per cent from year earlier, but down 39 per cent from July.