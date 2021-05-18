Japanese banks have US$24 trillion of Libor contracts as deadline nears, survey shows

TOKYO: Japanese financial firms had more than 2,600 trillion yen (US$24 trillion) worth of contracts based on the soon-to-be-obsolete Libor benchmark at the end of 2020, a regulatory survey shows, amid fears they could struggle to ditch the rate by the deadline.

Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, is being scrapped globally at the end of this year after banks in Britain and elsewhere were fined billions of dollars for trying to rig what was once dubbed the world's most important number.

Japanese banks have been slow to shift to new interest rate benchmarks, lagging peers elsewhere. Fitch Ratings said in January that Japanese firms risked falling behind the December deadline, which could have an impact on interbank volatility.

Regulators and market players in the United States and Britain said earlier this month they were optimistic that they would meet their deadlines.

As of the end of last year, some 274 Japanese financial firms had 2,600 trillion in yen-based Libor exposure, according to the survey by the regulatory Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan, a copy of which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday. This was only slightly down from 3,011 trillion yen of contracts 18 months earlier at the end of June 2019.

The survey is due to be released later this week.

The bulk of those contracts, or 2,591 trillion yen, was in derivatives, it showed. Another 33 trillion yen was in loans and 12 trillion yen in bonds, it showed.

The FSA and the BOJ could not be reached for comment outside of regular working hours.

One financial official who declined to be identified because the information has not yet been made public told Reuters that although the survey showed no significant fall in contracts, the shift away from Libor is expected to accelerate from here.

It was not immediately clear from the survey if Japanese financial firms will be able to make the move in time. Fitch in January said that a more concerted push from regulators or industry groups may be needed to help overcome market inertia.

It was also not clear what the ultimate cost to Japan's banks would be if they missed the deadline.

Replacing Libor has proved one of the biggest challenges faced by financial markets for decades.

There are 35 Libor permutations across yen, sterling, the euro, Swiss franc and the dollar, with 30 of them ceasing on Dec. 31, while the remaining five dollar versions will continue until mid-2023, according to the FSA.

In Japan, the Tokyo Term Risk Free Rate (TORF), the most dominant candidate benchmark for replacing JPY Libor, was launched last month.

(US$1 = 109.0100 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong'; Editing by David Dolan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)