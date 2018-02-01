Japanese carrier ANA soars to record profit

TOKYO: Japanese giant All Nippon Airlines on Thursday (Feb 1) posted record profits for the nine months to December thanks to solid demand, but stuck to its full-year forecast.

Parent company ANA Holdings said net profits for the April-December period soared 76.7 per cent from a year earlier to 152.96 billion yen (US$1.4 billion).

Operating profit rose 27.4 per cent to 165.97 billion yen, as sales grew 11.9 per cent to a record 1.49 trillion yen.

"Amid gradual economic recovery, sales increased chiefly in our passenger flight business," ANA, the country's top airline by passenger numbers, said in a statement.

The rise in net profit was largely due to income gained from integrating budget carrier Peach Aviation as well as a strong performance in international and domestic passenger flight services.

Business demand was particularly sound in passenger services, the firm said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It kept its full-year net profit forecast at 132 billion yen for the current year to March.

ANA Holdings has soared in recent years, booking an all-time high net profit for the last fiscal year on gains in its international business.

By bringing Peach under its umbrella, ANA - which also controls budget carrier Vanilla Air - is aiming to grab a bigger portion of Japan's low-cost market, analysts say.

ANA increased its stake in Peach in April and currently holds a 67-per cent share.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The earnings came a day after rival Japan Airlines reported a 5.4-per cent rise in net profit thanks to brisk sales at home and overseas.

Domestic flight prices have bottomed out recently on the back of a recovery in demand, and the focus now is "whether airlines can pass on rising oil prices to passengers", Nomura Securities analyst Masaharu Hirokane said ahead of the earnings reports.