Japanese electronics retailer Yamada to fully acquire furniture shop Otsuka Kagu

TOKYO: Japanese electronics retailer Yamada Holdings will take full ownership of home furnishing store Otsuka Kagu through a share swap, the companies said on Thursday.

Yamada, which already held a majority stake in Otsuka Kagu, will delist shares in the company on Aug. 30, they said.

Otsuka Kagu has struggled to compete with cheaper rivals, and to overcome a boardroom feud involving the company's founder and his daughter.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)