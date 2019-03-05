Japanese prosecutors' appeal against bail for former Nissan boss Ghosn is rejected

A Japanese court has rejected prosecutors' appeal against a decision to grant the ousted former chairman of Nissan Motor bail, the court said on Tuesday, paving the way for Carlos Ghosn to leave prison as early as Wednesday.

TOKYO: A Japanese court has rejected prosecutors' appeal against a decision to grant the ousted former chairman of Nissan Motor bail, the court said on Tuesday, paving the way for Carlos Ghosn to leave prison as early as Wednesday.

The Tokyo District Court said it had ruled against the appeal. The court had earlier set bail at around US$9 million, drawing the appeal from prosecutors.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)