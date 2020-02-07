Japanese telco SoftBank posts 15per cent rise in third-quarter profit, beats estimates
TOKYO: Japanese telco SoftBank Corp on Friday reported a 15per cent rise in third-quarter operating profit, beating estimates, underpinned by its mobile business.
Operating profit in the October-December quarter was 243 billion yen (US$2.21 billion) versus 211 billion yen a year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of 240 billion yen from three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
