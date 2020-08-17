JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates
China's JD.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as more customers used its online platform to shop for groceries and other essentials in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REUTERS: China's JD.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as more customers used its online platform to shop for groceries and other essentials in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's total net revenue rose 33.8per cent to 201.1 billion yuan (US$28.98 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 190.95 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(US$1 = 6.9382 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)