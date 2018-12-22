JD.com CEO will not face assault charges - Minnesota officials

JD.com CEO will not face assault charges - Minnesota officials

Minnesota law enforcement authorities on Friday said they will not charge the chief executive officer of China's JD.com Inc, Richard Liu, in connection with an alleged sexual assault earlier this year.

FILE PHOTO: JD.com founder Richard Liu poses during a Reuters interview in Hong Kong
FILE PHOTO: JD.com founder Richard Liu poses during a Reuters interview in Hong Kong, China, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Evidence in the case was too problematic to bring criminal charges, they said.

(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

