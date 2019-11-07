JD.com's Liu resigns from China parliament advisory body: state tv

The advisory body of China's parliament has accepted the resignation from the body of JD.com Chief Executive Richard Liu for "personal reasons", China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

SHANGHAI: The advisory body of China's parliament has accepted the resignation from the body of JD.com Chief Executive Richard Liu for "personal reasons", China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by John Ruwitch, Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair)