JD.com's Liu resigns from China parliament advisory body: state tv

The advisory body of China's parliament has accepted the resignation from the body of JD.com Chief Executive Richard Liu for "personal reasons", China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a Reuters interview in Hong Kong
FILE PHOTO: JD.com founder Richard Liu attends a Reuters interview in Hong Kong, China June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

