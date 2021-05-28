JD Logistics shares soar 14per cent in Hong Kong debut

JD Logistics Inc shares are set to open up 14per cent from their HKUS$40.36 issue price as the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

Shares of the subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com opened at HKUS$46.05 compared to the HKUS$40.36 price in their initial public offering (IPO). The city's benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 0.36per cent.

JD Logistics raised US$3.2 billion in its IPO, the second largest in Hong Kong in 2021 and only the third to raise more than US$1 billion in the city this year.

The other two were Kuaishou Technology, which leapt 161per cent on debut in January, and Linklogis Inc, which gained 9.9per cent in April on opening day.

With the stock's strong debut on Friday, JD Logistics has a market value of around US$36 billion.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

