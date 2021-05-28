JD Logistics shares to rise 14per cent in Hong Kong IPO debut

Business

JD Logistics shares to rise 14per cent in Hong Kong IPO debut

JD Logistics Inc shares are set to open up 14per cent from their HKUS$40.36 issue price as the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: JD.com&apos;s automated logistics center during a government organized tour on China’s
FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing a face mask works at JD.com's automated logistics center during a government organized tour on China's Singles Day shopping festival in Beijing, China November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Bookmark

HONG KONG: JD Logistics Inc shares are set to open up 14per cent from their HKUS$40.36 issue price as the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The JD.com subsidiary raised US$3.16 billion in its initial public offering which was the second largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2021.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark