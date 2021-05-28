JD Logistics shares to rise 14per cent in Hong Kong IPO debut

JD Logistics Inc shares are set to open up 14per cent from their HKUS$40.36 issue price as the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

The JD.com subsidiary raised US$3.16 billion in its initial public offering which was the second largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2021.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)