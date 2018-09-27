Jeff Bezos's space startup to supply engines for ULA's Vulcan rocket: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos's space startup Blue Origin LLC has won a contract to supply engines for United Launch Alliance LLC (ULA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

ULA, the rocket joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp , is set to announce on Thursday that it has picked Blue Origin's BE-4 engine for its Vulcan rocket, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter

ULA declined to comment, while Blue Origin did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

