Jeffrey Ubben steps down from Fox board

REUTERS: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Friday, Jeffrey Ubben has stepped down from the company's board at a time when the media company is in the process of completing a deal with Walt Disney Co .

Ubben, founder and Chief Executive Officer of ValueAct has been a member of Fox's board since November 2015.

"We are highly supportive of the proposed transaction with Disney," Ubben said.

Ubben resignation will set the size of the board to 12 members, the company said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/2r5zNnl)

