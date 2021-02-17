JetBlue pilots reject tentative agreement for American Airlines partnership

JetBlue Airways Corp pilots have rejected a tentative agreement that would have given the airline contractual relief to implement its planned partnership with American Airlines Group Inc,, their union said in a statement on Tuesday.

REUTERS: JetBlue Airways Corp pilots have rejected a tentative agreement that would have given the airline contractual relief to implement its planned partnership with American Airlines Group Inc,, their union said in a statement on Tuesday.

New York-based budget carrier JetBlue and international major American Airlines announced plans for a strategic tie-up in July to give them more muscle in the U.S. Northeast as the industry plots its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For any agreement to proceed, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) representing JetBlue pilots said management must provide assurances over job safety.

"Job security, especially during turbulent points in our industry, is a main concern of every pilot,” Chris Kenney, chairman of the JetBlue unit of ALPA, said.

JetBlue did not immediately comment.

The tentative agreement gave some relief from restrictions in 2018 collective bargaining on the types of tie-ups JetBlue could undertake in exchange for an additional pay raise and some enhancement in job security, the union said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American Airlines' management has told its pilots the deal would comply with their clauses on scope, or the amount of flying that can be done by other carriers, but the union is concerned about the impact it would have on jobs for domestic flights, a union spokesman said.

"We've never seen a code share at American that has led to more mainline jobs," said Dennis Tajer, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association representing American's pilots.

American has said the deal, which is currently under U.S. regulatory review, will help boost its international flying operations.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)