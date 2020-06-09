JetBlue to fly about 50per cent of July schedule, more in August: CNBC interview

JetBlue Airways Corp expects to fly about half of its original schedule in July, up from about 25per cent to 30per cent in June, and a bit more in August as leisure demand begins to recover, Chief Executive Robin Hayes told CNBC in an interview on Monday.

The carrier may start flying to some Caribbean destinations in July after discussions in those markets on how to safely reopen, he said, but warned that airlines are still under "enormous pressure" from the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to hit business and international travel demand.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)