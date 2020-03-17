Jetstar Asia suspends services for three weeks amid COVID-19 travel curbs

SINGAPORE: Budget airline Jetstar Asia said on Tuesday (Mar 17) it would suspend all services for three weeks from March 23 to April 15.

The airline said on its website that the hiatus was "a result of the introduction of new government restrictions across multiple jurisdictions in recent days".

All Jetstar Asia passengers with existing bookings from Mar 15 to Apr 30 will be offered a refund in the form of a travel credit voucher.



It urged customers to manage their bookings online and not to call as its contact centre due to the high volume of calls and long wait times.



Airlines around the world have made drastic cuts to their flying schedules, shed jobs and sought government aid after the new restrictions.

Jetstar's parent company Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut its international capacity by around 90 per cent until at least the end of May.

Singapore Airlines also said that it will be halving its flight capacity.

