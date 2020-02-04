Jewelry maker Pandora sees continued sales decline in 2020

Danish jewelry maker Pandora's fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday beat forecasts despite disappointing sales in China while it said its 2020 organic sales growth is expected to fall by 3per cent-6per cent.

FILE PHOTO: A Pandora sign is seen at the company&apos;s headquarters in Copenhagen
FILE PHOTO: A Pandora sign is seen at the company's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark April 8, 2019. Picture taken April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/File Photo

COPENHAGEN: Danish jewelry maker Pandora's fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday beat forecasts despite disappointing sales in China while it said its 2020 organic sales growth is expected to fall by 3per cent-6per cent.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs were 2.81 billion Danish crowns (US$416.01 million), above the 2.75 billion crowns expected by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Pandora.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

