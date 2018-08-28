Jewelry retailer Tiffany results beat, raises profit outlook

Tiffany & Co topped quarterly same-store estimates on Tuesday as the upscale retailer sold more jewelry in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Tiffany's shares rose nearly 5 percent in premarket trading after the company said it expected full-year earnings per share to be between US$4.65 and US$4.80, up from US$4.50-US$4.70 per share.

Net sales from the Americas, which accounts for nearly half of the company's total sales, rose 8 percent to US$475 million, helped by higher spending by local customers.

Growth in Greater China led to a 28 percent rise in sales in the Asia Pacific region.

On a constant currency basis, same-store sales rose 7 percent. Analysts on average had expected an increase of 5.73 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net earnings rose to US$144.7 million, or US$1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from US$115 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to US$1.08 billion from US$959.7 million, topping the average analyst estimate of US$1.04 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.17 per share, while Wall Street had expected US$1.01 per share.

