Johnson & Johnson 2019 revenue forecast misses expectations

Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by strong demand for its drugs to treat cancer and psoriasis.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast 2019 sales that fell short of analysts' estimates after reporting better-than- expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

The company said it expects 2019 sales in the range of US$80.4 billion to US$81.2 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of US$82.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Overall fourth-quarter sales rose to US$20.39 billion from US$20.20 billion, also topping the Wall Street estimate of US$20.20 billion.

Pharmaceuticals sales rose 5.3 percent to US$10.19 billion in the fourth quarter, led by Crohn's disease treatment Stelara. Analysts had expected revenue of US$10.08 billion for the unit.

The company posted net profit of US$3.04 billion, or US$1.12 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of US$10.71 billion, or US$3.99 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a US$13.6 billion charge related to changes to the U.S. tax law.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.97 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.95 per share.

The company said it expected adjusted 2019 profit in the range of US$8.50 per share to US$8.65 per share, compared with analysts' expectation of US$8.60 per share.

