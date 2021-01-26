Johnson & Johnson expects COVID-19 vaccine data next week

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3per cent rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it expected to report eagerly-awaited data on its COVID-19 vaccine early next week, and that it would be able to meet the delivery target for doses to countries with which it had signed supply agreements.

Public health officials are increasingly counting on single-dose options like the one being tested by J&J to simplify and boost inoculations given the complications and slower-than-hoped rollout of authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, which require second shots weeks after the first.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company forecast 2021 profit well above Wall Street estimates, and its shares rose 3.4per cent to US$171.55.

The outlook does not include any contribution from the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said.

Wolk added that pricing of the vaccine would depend on the number of doses secured by countries and organizations.

"We will let the science play out. Once we have the data, obtain regulatory authorization and finalize agreements to supply, we will provide financial updates as warranted," he said on a conference call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate said its medical device unit continued to recover despite the recent surge in COVID-19. The division was hit hard earlier in the pandemic by a decrease in elective and non-urgent procedures like hip and knee replacement as people avoided care or hospitals were forced to suspend such procedures.

Fourth-quarter sales in the unit fell marginally to US$6.59 billion.

Adjusted profit of US$1.86 per share beat estimates of US$1.82 per share, helped by double-digit sales growth of Crohn's disease drug Stelara and cancer treatment Darzalex.

Stelara sales grew 32per cent to US$2.44 billion, while sales of Darzalex jumped nearly 60per cent to US$1.25 billion.

Advertisement

J&J forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between US$9.40 and US$9.60 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of US$8.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bill Berkrot)