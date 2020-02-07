Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay US$750 million in New Jersey talc case: lawyer

Johnson & Johnson was ordered on Thursday by a jury in a New Jersey court to pay punitive damages of US$750 million to four plaintiffs who allege that the company's Baby Powder caused their cancer, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

J&J said the judge was planning on reducing the damages to US$185 million.

During an earlier phase of the trial, the jury held J&J liable for the plaintiffs' cancers and awarded them US$37.2 million in compensation.

