Johnson & Johnson profit tumbles 35per cent as COVID-19 slams medical device sales

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson reported a 35.3per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as demand for its medical devices was hammered by hospitals putting off non-urgent procedures such as knee and hip replacement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which is set to begin human trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine this month, reported net earnings of US$3.63 billion, or US$1.36 per share, down from US$5.61 billion, or US$2.08 per share, a year earlier.

However, the company raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast to US$7.75 to US$7.95 per share, from its prior estimate of US$7.50 to US$7.90 per share.

