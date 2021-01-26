Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data 'soon'

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3per cent rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast 2021 profit above Wall Street estimates and promised data from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

Separately, J&J chief financial officer told CNBC that the company was expecting data sometime next week and was optimistic that it would be robust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Public health officials are increasingly counting on single-dose vaccines like the one being tested by J&J, as it needs fewer resources to distribute and administer than the authorized shots from Pfizer Inc and Moderna, which require second shots several weeks later.

J&J, which runs a large medical device business in addition to its pharmaceuticals unit, forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between US$9.40 and US$9.60 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of US$8.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7per cent to US$1.74 billion after recording litigation expenses of US$2.9 billion in the fourth quarter.

J&J faces a litany of lawsuits over its marketing of opioids, its pelvic meshes and body powders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.86 per share, beating estimates of US$1.82 per share.

The company's fourth-quarter sales rose to US$22.48 billion from US$20.75 billion, helped by higher demand for cancer drugs.

Its shares rose 1.8per cent to US$168.88 in trading before the bell.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)