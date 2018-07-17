Johnson & Johnson quarterly profit beats on higher pharma unit sales

Johnson & Johnson reported a 3.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as higher sales of cancer drugs Zytiga and Darzalex helped offset pressure on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis treatment Remicade.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday topped analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, driven by higher sales of rare-disease treatments from its acquisition of Actelion and cancer drugs Zytiga and Darzalex.

Sales across the company's three main units rose, with the pharmaceutical business surging nearly 20 percent to US$10.35 billion, accounting for almost half of total sales in the second quarter.

The company's shares were volatile in premarket trading, recovering from an initial drop to trade up 1.4 percent at US$126.46.

J&J has vowed to appeal a Missouri jury verdict that earlier this month ordered the company to pay a record US$4.69 billion to 22 women, who had claimed their cancer was caused by J&J talc products.

The company is facing about 9,000 lawsuits alleging that its talc-based products, including its baby powder, caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to asbestos. The company has denied that the products contain asbestos or cause cancer of any kind.

Net earnings rose to US$3.95 billion, or US$1.45 per share, in the second quarter, from US$3.83 billion, or US$1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of US$2.10 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$2.07.

Total sales rose to US$20.83 billion from US$18.84 billion a year ago, above analysts' estimates of US$20.39 billion.

International revenue for J&J rose 11.8 percent in the reported quarter, and accounted for nearly half of its total sales.

The healthcare conglomerate said it expects full-year sales of US$80.5 billion to US$81.3 billion, compared with a prior estimate of US$81.0 billion to US$81.8 billion. The company cited a strengthening dollar for the trim.

Analysts had expected full-year profit of US$8.12 per share and sales of US$81.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

J&J said it now expects adjusted earnings of US$8.07 to US$8.17 per share, compared with an earlier forecast of US$8.00-US$8.20 per share.

