Johnson & Johnson quarterly profit jumps 32per cent

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday posted a 32per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit, boosted by demand for its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica.

The company's net earnings rose to US$4.01 billion, or US$1.50 per share, in the quarter, from US$3.04 billion, or US$1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose to 1.7per cent to US$20.75 billion.

