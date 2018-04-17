Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 percent

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its cancer drugs.

Sales in the first quarter jumped to US$20.01 billion from US$17.77 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings fell to US$4.37 billion, or US$1.60 per share, from US$4.42 billion, or US$1.61 per share, a year earlier.

