Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 8.3per cent, sees vaccine data "soon"

Business

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3per cent rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3per cent rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

Quarterly sales rose to US$22.48 billion from US$20.75 billion.

