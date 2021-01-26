Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 8.3per cent, sees vaccine data "soon"

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted an 8.3per cent rise in quarterly sales and said it would share details from its keenly watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon, as the healthcare conglomerate races to develop a potential single-dose vaccine for COVID-19.

Quarterly sales rose to US$22.48 billion from US$20.75 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)