Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about US$6.5 billion

Business

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about US$6.5 billion in cash to expand into the area of autoimmune disease treatments.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed on a screen to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about US$6.5 billion in cash to expand into the area of autoimmune disease treatments.

J&J will pay US$52.50 for each Momenta share, a 70.4per cent premium to Tuesday's closing price.

