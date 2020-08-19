Johnson & Johnson to buy Momenta for about US$6.5 billion

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about US$6.5 billion in cash to expand into the area of autoimmune disease treatments.

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it would buy Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for about US$6.5 billion in cash to expand into the area of autoimmune disease treatments.

J&J will pay US$52.50 for each Momenta share, a 70.4per cent premium to Tuesday's closing price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)