J&J bumps up full-year profit view on strength of cancer drugs

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday boosted its full-year adjusted profit forecast, as multi-billion dollar sales of its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica helped it beat estimates for third-quarter profit.

Shares of the company rose 2per cent to US$133.48 in premarket trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

J&J did not report litigation expenses for the third quarter and its legal expenses over the nine-month period remained at US$832 million, as was reported at the end of the second quarter.

The company is facing more than 13,000 lawsuits tied to antipsychotic drug Risperdal as well as a range of lawsuits involving its baby powder, opioids, medical devices and other products.

J&J on Tuesday said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range US$8.62 to US$8.67, from its prior forecast of US$8.53 to US$8.63. Analysts were expecting US$8.60 per share.

Net earnings rose to US$4.83 billion, or US$1.81 per share, in the quarter, from US$3.93 billion, or US$1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding items, the company earned US$2.12 per share, beating analysts' expectations of US$2.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales rose 1.9per cent to US$20.73 billion, above the average analysts' estimate of US$20.07 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)