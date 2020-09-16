JPMorgan adds six members to operating committee: memo

JPMorgan Chase & Co is adding six new members to its operating committee, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday in a memo that was seen by Reuters.

The new members include Thasunda Brown Duckett, chief executive of consumer banking at the U.S. bank, Troy Rohrbaugh, who heads global markets and Teresa Heitsenrether, the global head of securities services.

A total of 10 men and eight women will now sit on the bank's top leadership group, with the additions including one Black executive and one Latino manager, Bloomberg earlier reported https://bloom.bg/35FRfVe.

Co-presidents Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith would chair the bank's new business head forums, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)