JPMorgan appoints new heads of Australia and NZ investment banking
REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Jabe Jerram and Simon Ranson as co-heads of investment banking (IB) for Australia and New Zealand, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman in Sydney.
The new appointments replace Andrew Best, a 30-year company veteran who has been IB head for the last two years.
Dyson Bowditch has been appointed head of equity capital markets for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Jerram.