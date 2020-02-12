JPMorgan appoints new heads of Australia and NZ investment banking

REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Jabe Jerram and Simon Ranson as co-heads of investment banking (IB) for Australia and New Zealand, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman in Sydney.

The new appointments replace Andrew Best, a 30-year company veteran who has been IB head for the last two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyson Bowditch has been appointed head of equity capital markets for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Jerram.