JPMorgan beats estimates on trading, but loan losses loom

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a more than 50per cent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its lending business and forced the largest U.S. bank to build reserves against a wave of potential defaults.

REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co beat Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter as trading revenue surged, while setting aside a record US$10.5 billion to brace for rising defaults as the United States slides into one of the worst recessions in decades.

The biggest U.S. lender's loan loss provision reflects the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, but its performance in markets bodes well for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, both of which have big trading businesses and report later this week.

JPMorgan's trading revenue surged 77per cent in a quarter that saw record-breaking volumes in financial markets. While executives had indicated that Wall Street trading desks would set records in the quarter, the jump was well beyond expectations.

"JPM's results in trading were better than expected for FICC and better than expected for equities," KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl wrote in a report.

The bank's shares rose 2.2per cent as both profit and revenue beat Refinitiv's consensus estimates, but the reserve build of US$8.9 billion did not bode well for future quarters.

"Despite some recent positive macroeconomic data and significant, decisive government action, we still face much uncertainty regarding the future path of the economy," Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said.

Dimon also said the bank would continue to pay dividend unless "the economic situation deteriorates materially and significantly". However, the lender suspended share buybacks at least through the end of the third quarter.

The bank's net income fell to US$4.69 billion, or US$1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, ahead of analysts' lowered estimates of US$1.04 per share. Revenue rose 15per cent to US$33.8 billion, also beating estimates.

The scale of expected loan losses at the bank is a major barometer of the health of the U.S. economy, as the coronavirus pandemic drives up unemployment and puts pressure on businesses.

Wells Fargo & Co also set aside US$9.5 billion for potential loan defaults, pushing it to a loss in its second quarter, while Citigroup Inc posted a 73per cent drop in profit.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is scheduled to report results on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)